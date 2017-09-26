Police say 181 arrested at Senate protest

WASHINGTON - U.S. Capitol Police say they arrested 181 demonstrators who delayed a Senate hearing on health care, protesting Republican efforts to scuttle Obamacare.

Police on Tuesday carried some demonstrators out of the hearing room and took out others in wheelchairs as scores chanted, "No cuts to Medicaid, save our liberty."

The protest came as Republicans are trying to salvage their latest last-ditch bill to repeal and replace Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act.

In a statement late Monday, the police say they arrested 15 demonstrators and charged them with disruption of Congress.

The police also arrested 143 people in the hallway outside the committee hearing room. They were charged with crowding and obstructing.

Twenty-three people were charged with crowding, obstructing and resisting arrest.