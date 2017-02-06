Suspect in custody after shots fired at Scotlandville High School

BATON ROUGE – A suspect is in custody after reports of shots fired at Scotlandville Magnet High School on Monday just before noon.

Paramedics told WBRZ News 2 that no one has been injured. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said that an undercover detective was in the area and responded to the call before officers arrived minutes later. The detective saw that a male ran while he took his shirt off and tossed a gun on top of the roof. A student ID was also found to have been tossed while the male was running.

He was apprehended and is currently in custody. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, they believe the shooter was a student at the school.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the Baton Rouge Police Department and EMS are at the school. EBRSO says that the situation is under control and is under investigation.

Scotlandville High School is located off Scotland Avenue in Baton Rouge.

