Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Police responding to shooting on Delaware Street; One transport

By: Nadeen Abusada

BATON ROUGE- Police are responding to a reported shooting in the 3500 block of Delaware Street

Authorities say one person has been shot in the arm. The victim is currently being transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

EMS and BRPD are on the scene.

This is all the information we have at the time.

