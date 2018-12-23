63°
Latest Weather Blog
Police responding to shooting on Delaware Street; One transport
BATON ROUGE- Police are responding to a reported shooting in the 3500 block of Delaware Street
Authorities say one person has been shot in the arm. The victim is currently being transported to a local hospital in stable condition.
EMS and BRPD are on the scene.
This is all the information we have at the time.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sylvia's Toys for Christmas gifts nearly 3,000 children
-
Woman receives the gift of hearing this Christmas
-
LSU RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire along with LB Jared Small released without charges...
-
Woman hopes to reunite heirloom with its owner
-
Multiple smash and grabs in Zachary prompt more police presence