Police responding to reports of child struck by vehicle on N Ardenwood Drive

BATON ROUGE - Police are responding to reports a child struck by a vehicle on Ardenwood Drive.

The crash was reported around 5:30 p.m. on N Ardenwood Drive near Blueberry Street. Baton Rouge Police confirmed they're responding that a small child was struck while crossing the roadway.

Witnesses tell WBRZ that the injuries were minor.

