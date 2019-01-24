47°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One transported in serious condition after shooting on Evangeline Street

BATON ROUGE - Officials are responding to reports of a shooting Thursday night on Evangeline Street.

Crews were dispatched around 7 p.m. Thursday to the 4000 block of Evangeline, near Circle K.

Sources tell WBRZ one person was transported from the scene in serious condiditon. We've reached out to authorities for more information.

