One person seriously hurt after shooting near downtown Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are responding to reports of a shooting in the area of downtown Baton Rouge Thursday.
The incident was reported around 1 p.m. near the North Boulevard overpass near S 16th Street. Police confirmed they are responding but could offer little info at this time.
Authorities said the male victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
