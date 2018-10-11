80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One person seriously hurt after shooting near downtown Baton Rouge

Thursday, October 11 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are responding to reports of a shooting in the area of downtown Baton Rouge Thursday.

The incident was reported around 1 p.m. near the North Boulevard overpass near S 16th Street. Police confirmed they are responding but could offer little info at this time.

Authorities said the male victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

