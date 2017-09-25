71°
Police responding to reported accidental shooting on Avenue G
BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews are responding to a reported accidental shooting on Avenue G.
Sources tell WBRZ the shooting happened in the 10400 block of Avenue G near Elmer Avenue before 8 p.m.
Preliminary information suggested the male victim was accidentally shot according to police. Sources said the victim was shot in the leg.
Police said it appeared that the victim had accidentally shot himself.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
