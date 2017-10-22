63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Police responding to person struck in head by glass bottle

Source: WBRZ
By: Austin Hart

BATON ROUGE - Police are responding to reports of a person getting struck in the head by a glass bottle.

BRPD officials said the incident happened around 7 p.m. in the 3500 block of Victoria Drive near Airline Hwy. They added the victim had either been struck or stabbed by a glass bottle.

Sources told WBRZ the victim's injuries were reportedly minor.

It is unclear if anyone was arrested in the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

