Police responding to early morning shooting on Winnebago Street

April 28, 2017 6:01 AM
Source: WBRZ
By: Courtney Allen

BATON ROUGE - Police are responding to a reported shooting in the 2600 block of Winnebago Street that happened early Friday morning.

Shots were fired around 1:30 a.m. One woman was reportedly shot and transported to the hospital.

Details are limited at this time.

