Police responding to early morning shooting on Winnebago Street
BATON ROUGE - Police are responding to a reported shooting in the 2600 block of Winnebago Street that happened early Friday morning.
Shots were fired around 1:30 a.m. One woman was reportedly shot and transported to the hospital.
Details are limited at this time. Refresh this page for details and check Facebook and Twitter for alerts.
