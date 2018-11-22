47°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Police responding to crash on N Foster Drive

Thursday, November 22 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are responding to a crash involving a van just off Greenwell Springs Road Thursday afternoon.

The collision was reported around 4 p.m. near the intersection of N Foster Drive and Jefferson Avenue. There is no word on injuries at this time.

A News 2 unit is at the scene.

