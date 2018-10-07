74°
Latest Weather Blog
Police responded to reported shooting on N Acadian West
BATON ROUGE- There has been a reported shooting on 2766 N Acadian West near Chippewa St. Authorities.
EMS is on the scene, this is all the information we have at the time.
No one was injured.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man diagnosed with cancer decided to spend his last months going down...
-
Firefighters in Denham Springs are raising money for bulletproof vests
-
WATCH: Funeral for LSU basketball player to be held at Healing Place...
-
What Ed Orgeron said after LSU's loss to Florida
-
WATCH: Seven years after his wife's death, Oscar Lozada was back in...