74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police responded to reported shooting on N Acadian West

5 hours 33 minutes 36 seconds ago Sunday, October 07 2018 Oct 7, 2018 October 07, 2018 5:54 PM October 07, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- There has been a reported shooting on 2766 N Acadian West near Chippewa St. Authorities. 

EMS is on the scene, this is all the information we have at the time.

No one was injured.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days