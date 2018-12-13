Police responded to reported robbery at Podnuh's restaurant

BATON ROUGE - Police are responding to a reported robbery at Podnuh's Bar-B-Q restaurant on South Sherwood Forest Blvd.

BRPD was called to the restaurant around 8:45 p.m. The restaurant is located at 2648 South Sherwood Forest Blvd.

We'll update this story with more details as they become available.