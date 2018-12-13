61°
Police responded to reported robbery at Podnuh's restaurant

2 hours 11 minutes 35 seconds ago Thursday, December 13 2018 Dec 13, 2018 December 13, 2018 9:08 PM December 13, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are responding to a reported robbery at Podnuh's Bar-B-Q restaurant on South Sherwood Forest Blvd.

BRPD was called to the restaurant around 8:45 p.m. The restaurant is located at 2648 South Sherwood Forest Blvd.

We'll update this story with more details as they become available. 

