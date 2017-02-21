62°
Latest Weather Blog
Police respond to shooting near Garden District
BATON ROUGE - Police responded to a shooting off Government Street near the Garden District Tuesday.
Shots were fired shortly before 4 p.m. at the intersection of South 16th and Oleander. One victim has been taken to a hospital in stable condition.
Check back with WBRZ for updates.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Contractor accused of scamming flood victims arrested again
-
Man arrested for contractor fraud in Baker
-
Woman who helped save BRPD officer honored for heroic action
-
Homeowner sick of speeders, speed bumps no use
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: High ranking captain under investigation accused of payroll fraud