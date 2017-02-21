62°
Police respond to shooting near Garden District

4 hours 7 minutes 42 seconds ago February 21, 2017 Feb 21, 2017 Tuesday, February 21 2017 February 21, 2017 3:52 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police responded to a shooting off Government Street near the Garden District Tuesday.

Shots were fired shortly before 4 p.m. at the intersection of South 16th and Oleander.  One victim has been taken to a hospital in stable condition.

