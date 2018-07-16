Police respond to shooting in Glen Oaks; one injured

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a reported shooting that occurred Monday evening on Maplewood Drive.

Here’s a look at the actual crime scene just down the street on Maplewood Drive near Cedar Grove Drive. The victim is in serious but stable condition, according to authorities. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/5tBJH1HU4Y — Trey Couvillion (@trey_couv) July 17, 2018

Sources say one person was shot in the leg and transported to a hospital in serious but stable condition.

Law enforcement are on the scene, and an investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.