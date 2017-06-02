Person with intellectual disability shot in Baton Rouge Friday

BATON ROUGE - A man was taken to a hospital after being shot in the back Friday afternoon.

The victim, who has not been identified, has an intellectual disability, WBRZ learned.

The shooting happened on South 11th Street near the I-110 overpass and Government Street around 4:30. A WBRZ News crew on the scene recorded pictures of emergency crews treating the man along with police.

Police have not released specifics. Check back for updates.

***************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz