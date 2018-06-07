72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Police respond to second shooting on Byron Avenue Wednesday evening

Wednesday, June 06 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: Austin Hart

BATON ROUGE - Police confirmed they responded to a shooting on Byron Avenue Wednesday evening, the second shooting on that street in 6 hours.

Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 6000 block of Byron Avenue.

One man was injured, officials said. Their injuries did not appear life-threatening.

Earlier Wednesday, two people were seriously injured in a shooting in the 4500 block of Byron Avenue. Officials said they had no reason to believe the two shootings were related.

