82°
Latest Weather Blog
Police respond to reported shooting on Edgewood Drive
BATON ROUGE - Police are responding to a reported shooting on Edgewood Drive.
The shooting was first reported after 7:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Edgewood Drive near N. 27th Street.
A BRPD spokesperson confirmed they were investigating. A man was transported to the hospital from the scene. Sources told WBRZ the victim was potentially in critical condition.
WBRZ News 2 has a crew en route to the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Second teen arrested in shooting that wounded pregnant woman near Istrouma High...
-
Bluff Road Overpass set to close for summer repairs
-
Multiple fire departments called to assist with Plaquemine fire
-
Legislation to address adoption costs still waiting on final approval
-
North Baton Rouge emergency room meets yearly projections in six months