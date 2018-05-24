Police respond to reported shooting on Edgewood Drive

BATON ROUGE - Police are responding to a reported shooting on Edgewood Drive.

The shooting was first reported after 7:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Edgewood Drive near N. 27th Street.

A BRPD spokesperson confirmed they were investigating. A man was transported to the hospital from the scene. Sources told WBRZ the victim was potentially in critical condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.