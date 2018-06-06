75°
Police respond to reported drowning, toddler rushed to hospital
BATON ROUGE - Police were called to a Baton Rouge neighborhood after a child nearly drowned in a bathtub Wednesday afternoon.
Officers responded to the reported drowning around 3 p.m. in the 1900 block of Rhodes Avenue. Police say it happened while the toddler was in a bathtub.
Authorities say the child was taken to an area hospital where it remains in very serious condition.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
