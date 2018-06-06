75°
Police respond to reported drowning, toddler rushed to hospital

6 hours 22 minutes 40 seconds ago Wednesday, June 06 2018 Jun 6, 2018 June 06, 2018 4:18 PM June 06, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - Police were called to a Baton Rouge neighborhood after a child nearly drowned in a bathtub Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the reported drowning around 3 p.m. in the 1900 block of Rhodes Avenue. Police say it happened while the toddler was in a bathtub. 

Authorities say the child was taken to an area hospital where it remains in very serious condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

