Police respond to reported drowning, toddler rushed to hospital

BATON ROUGE - Police were called to a Baton Rouge neighborhood after a child nearly drowned in a bathtub Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the reported drowning around 3 p.m. in the 1900 block of Rhodes Avenue. Police say it happened while the toddler was in a bathtub.

Authorities say the child was taken to an area hospital where it remains in very serious condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.