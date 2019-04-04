62°
Police respond to late-night crashes on I-10

1 hour 52 minutes 33 seconds ago Wednesday, April 03 2019 Apr 3, 2019 April 03, 2019 10:10 PM April 03, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jordan Whittington

BATON ROUGE - Officials responded to two hit-and-run accidents on I-10 Wednesday night.

The first wreck happened around 9:30 p.m. on I-10 East at the top of the new bridge. Sources tell WBRZ a truck and 18-wheeler were involved. The second hit-and-run crash was reported about two minutes later near the Acadian Thruway exit.

It's unclear whether or not the two accidents are related, or if there are any injuries. 

We've reached out to officials for more information.

