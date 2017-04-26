69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Police respond to crash involving school bus on Airline Highway

April 25, 2017 3:44 PM
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ staff

BATON ROUGE – Crews are responding to the scene of a crash involving a school bus in the 7000 block of Airline Highway near Bicentennial Place. 

The crash was reported on Tuesday around 3:20 p.m.

According to BRPD, the crash involved a First Student school bus carrying passengers and a truck. Sources say none of the students on the school bus were injured.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Schools, the bus belongs to First Student. 

Lanes of Airline Highway opened after being blocked for about 10 minutes following the crash. 

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

