Police respond to 18-wheeler, bus crash on Government Street

Thursday, October 11 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are on the scene of an accident at the intersection of Government Street and St. Ferdinand.

The incident was reported around 3 o'clock Thursday afternoon.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the bus was vacant at the time of the crash.

Luckily, only minor injuries were reported.

