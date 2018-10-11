79°
Police respond to 18-wheeler, bus crash on Government Street
BATON ROUGE - Police are on the scene of an accident at the intersection of Government Street and St. Ferdinand.
The incident was reported around 3 o'clock Thursday afternoon.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the bus was vacant at the time of the crash.
Luckily, only minor injuries were reported.
