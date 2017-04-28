77°
Police responding to early morning shooting on Winnebago Street
BATON ROUGE - Police are responding to a reported shooting in the 2600 block of Winnebago Street that happened early Friday morning.
Shots were fired around 1:30 a.m. One woman was reportedly shot and transported to the hospital.
Details are limited at this time. Refresh this page for details and check Facebook and Twitter for alerts.
