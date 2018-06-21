Police release video of officers beaten in New Orleans brawl

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - New Orleans police have released video of a Bourbon Street brawl that injured some officers.

Authorities say two New Orleans police officers were punched and kicked in the groin as they tried to break up the Saturday night fight.

Citing an arrest warrant, NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune repo rts five people were arrested following the incident Saturday night, including four who were charged with suspicion of battery of a police officer.

The warrant says 26-year-old Patriceia Casher of Altamonte Springs, Florida, started causing a disturbance, prompting two officers to intervene. Police say the woman started throwing punches and kicked the two officers after being placed in handcuffs. Authorities also say 26-year-old David Wilson of Pascagoula, Mississippi, head-butted one of the responding officers.

It is unclear whether Casher or Wilson have attorneys.