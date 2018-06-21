85°
Latest Weather Blog
Police release video of officers beaten in New Orleans brawl
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - New Orleans police have released video of a Bourbon Street brawl that injured some officers.
Authorities say two New Orleans police officers were punched and kicked in the groin as they tried to break up the Saturday night fight.
Citing an arrest warrant, NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune repo rts five people were arrested following the incident Saturday night, including four who were charged with suspicion of battery of a police officer.
The warrant says 26-year-old Patriceia Casher of Altamonte Springs, Florida, started causing a disturbance, prompting two officers to intervene. Police say the woman started throwing punches and kicked the two officers after being placed in handcuffs. Authorities also say 26-year-old David Wilson of Pascagoula, Mississippi, head-butted one of the responding officers.
It is unclear whether Casher or Wilson have attorneys.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police release video of officers beaten in New Orleans brawl
-
Permanent injunction wanted for proposed Ascension Parish development
-
Residents praising NOPD response following weekend brawl on Bourbon Street
-
LSU caretakers respond to Mike the Tiger pouncing video
-
Some Metro Councilmemebers like new road tax plan better than last one
Sports Video
-
LSU Track star Aleia Hobbs happy she could represent her home state...
-
14-year-old CoCo Gauff wants to be the next star in pro tennis
-
Pete Jenkins reflects on 2017 season
-
Temeka Johnson basketball camp about more than the game
-
Saints looking to fill backfield void during Ingram's 4-game absence