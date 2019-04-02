Police release suspect info in Nipsey Hussle slaying

50°
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Los Angeles' police chief is scheduled to give an update on the investigation into the shooting death of Nipsey Hussle Tuesday morning, hours after the department released details on a suspect they believe shot and killed the rapper.

Police late Monday said they are searching for 29-year-old Eric Holder, who they suspect shot Hussle and wounded two others Sunday afternoon. No additional details, other than that Holder is suspected of fleeing in a 2016 Chevy Cruze with the license plate 7RJD742, have been released.

Authorities have said the 33-year-old Hussle was killed by gunshot wounds to the head and torso as he stood outside a clothing store he owns and had intended to use to help turn around his ailing neighborhood.

