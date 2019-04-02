Police release suspect info in Nipsey Hussle slaying

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Los Angeles' police chief is scheduled to give an update on the investigation into the shooting death of Nipsey Hussle Tuesday morning, hours after the department released details on a suspect they believe shot and killed the rapper.

Police late Monday said they are searching for 29-year-old Eric Holder, who they suspect shot Hussle and wounded two others Sunday afternoon. No additional details, other than that Holder is suspected of fleeing in a 2016 Chevy Cruze with the license plate 7RJD742, have been released.

Eric Holder is wanted for Homicide in the shooting of Nipsey Hussle. He was last seen in a 2016 white 4 door Chevy Cruze CA license plate 7RJD742. Anyone with information related to his whereabouts or this deadly shooting is urged to contact South Bureau Homicide at 323-786-5100 pic.twitter.com/3pX4fbezDs — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) April 2, 2019

Authorities have said the 33-year-old Hussle was killed by gunshot wounds to the head and torso as he stood outside a clothing store he owns and had intended to use to help turn around his ailing neighborhood.