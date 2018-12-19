54°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police recover woman's stolen tiny home near St. Louis

2 hours 36 minutes 46 seconds ago Wednesday, December 19 2018 Dec 19, 2018 December 19, 2018 2:17 PM December 19, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: St. Louis Post-Dispatch
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Police say they've tracked down a tiny home that was stolen in St. Louis.
  
Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak said detectives found the home Wednesday morning about 30 miles from St. Louis in the unincorporated community of House Springs. An anonymous tip led police to the 12-foot-tall house.
  
It's a dream come true for owner Meghan Panu. Marshak says a towing company will take the house to her free of charge.
  
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Panu spent two years and nearly $20,000 renovating the home and hoped to move in this spring. She discovered it missing Saturday. It has been on a trailer that was parked at a spot near Refab, a home remodeling supplies business.
  
Marshak said police continue to investigate.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days