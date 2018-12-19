Police recover woman's stolen tiny home near St. Louis

Photo: St. Louis Post-Dispatch

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Police say they've tracked down a tiny home that was stolen in St. Louis.

Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak said detectives found the home Wednesday morning about 30 miles from St. Louis in the unincorporated community of House Springs. An anonymous tip led police to the 12-foot-tall house.

It's a dream come true for owner Meghan Panu. Marshak says a towing company will take the house to her free of charge.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Panu spent two years and nearly $20,000 renovating the home and hoped to move in this spring. She discovered it missing Saturday. It has been on a trailer that was parked at a spot near Refab, a home remodeling supplies business.

Marshak said police continue to investigate.