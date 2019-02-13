Police recover rare Goeldi's monkey, stolen from Florida zoo

58°
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Palm Beach Zoo

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Police in Florida have found Kali, the 12-year-old rare monkey stolen from the Palm Beach Zoo.

West Palm Beach police said on Twitter Wednesday morning that "Kali is home!" Police say they'll provide additional details soon.

Zoo President and CEO Margo McKnight said in a news release that detectives brought the Goeldi's monkey back to the zoo just before midnight and that she appears to be in good condition. The monkey weighs around one pound and requires a specialized diet as well as anti-inflammatory medicine.

A zookeeper discovered the monkey missing early Monday. Surveillance video showed a person walking on the zoo's perimeter about that same time. McKnight says zoo officials are "grateful for the tenacious and passionate detectives and police officers" who searched for Kali.

