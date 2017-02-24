Latest Weather Blog
Police: R.I. man posing as Uber driver sexually assaulted teen
PROVIDENCE - Police have arrested a 36-year-old Rhode Island man who they say kidnapped and sexually assaulted a 15-year-old Providence girl while posing as an Uber driver.
Maj. David Lapatin announced Thursday that Francis Scott, of Woonsocket, was charged with kidnapping and second-degree sexual assault following his arrest.
The Providence Journal reports the assault reportedly occurred the morning of Feb. 14, after the teen was dropped off at the Providence Career and Technical Academy, where she is a student.
Lapatin says the victim encountered Scott outside a convenience store. He allegedly identified himself as an Uber driver and offered a free ride.
But Scott didn't own the car. Police were able to identify the vehicle and its owner through surveillance camera video. Scott is out on bail pending his next court date in May.
