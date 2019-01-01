Latest Weather Blog
Police: Python, pit bulls, marijuana at raided Louisiana house
DUSON, La. (AP) - Louisiana authorities say they raided an unoccupied rental house and found a python and two pit bulls guarding more than five pounds of marijuana, 212 THC vape doses, and 200 chocolate cannabis bars.
Duson police tell news agencies they confiscated two cars and more than $26,000 cash as well as $68,000 worth of marijuana items.
Authorities also had a warrant to search the renter's address in nearby Lafayette, and arrested 35-year-old Donovan Hollier on Friday on a charge of possessing marijuana with intent to distribute it.
The Lafayette and Acadia parish sheriff's offices, Acadia Parish animal control and Duson Volunteer Fire Department also participated.
Directory assistance did not have a number for Hollier, and it wasn't clear whether he has an attorney who could speak for him.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Laser show new addition to Baton Rouge New Year's Eve event
-
Dozens welcome new year burning Sunshine Bridge bonfire
-
Assisted living homes wagering desserts ahead of Fiesta Bowl
-
BRPD pleads for residents to stop firing guns on New Year's Eve
-
Authorities encourage residents to stay safe during New Year's celecbrations