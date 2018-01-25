Police pursuit with credit card thieves ends in crash Wednesday night

BATON ROUGE - Police say two credit card thieves have been arrested after they led officers on a chase through Baton Rouge Wednesday night.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the chase began around 9:30 p.m. when officers found the two making purchases with stolen cards in the 9600 block of Cortana. A pursuit apparently unraveled on I-110, which ended when the suspects crashed into a pole on Florida Boulevard.

Police say 34-year-old Cassandra Lebeau and 35-year-old Eddie Langlois have been arrested and charged with access device fraud and aggravated flight.