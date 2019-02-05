71°
Police pursuit from Iberville Parish to Lafayette ends in crash; search for suspect underway

53 minutes 43 seconds ago Tuesday, February 05 2019 Feb 5, 2019 February 05, 2019 9:57 PM February 05, 2019 in News
Source: KATC
By: WBRZ Staff

LAFAYETTE - A police chase that started in Iberville Parish ended with a crash near a Lafayette high school. One person is reportedly in custody, but police are still searching for the driver of the vehicle.

Sources say a suspect was reportedly driving a stolen vehicle through Iberville Parish, and likely took I-10 before exiting on Louisiana Avenue. The pursuit ended when the vehicle crashed near Northshore High School. 

KATC reports the driver exited the vehicle following the accident and fled the scene. A female passenger is reportedly in custody.

A search for the driver is currently underway along Louisiana Avenue and E Alexander.

We've reached out to officials for more information.

