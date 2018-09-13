76°
Latest Weather Blog
Police pursuit ends in Baton Rouge after woman shoplifts from Gonzales Walmart
BATON ROUGE - A police pursuit that began in Ascension Parish ended on Interstate 10 in Baton Rouge Thursday night.
According to the Gonzales Police Department, a woman was suspected of shoplifting from a Walmart in Gonzales when police initiated a pursuit.
The high speed chase crossed over the East Baton Rouge Parish line and Louisiana State Troopers took over the pursuit, which ended westbound on I-10 at College Drive around 8:45 p.m.
Police say the suspect is in custody and charges have been filed.
Police activity blocking the right two lanes I-10 West at College Drive.— Jordan Whittington (@jwhittingtonBR) September 14, 2018
Live feed: https://t.co/lvUIuwEXs9 pic.twitter.com/WTVlmvdNXq
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Warrant issued for 7-year-old death of Brusly teacher
-
Livingston Parish Council backtracks on controversial mobile home park
-
Police pursuit ends in Baton Rouge after woman shoplifts from Gonzales Walmart
-
Kenilworth neighborhood tired of eyesore home
-
Iberville Parish officials demanding CVS clean up unkempt property