Police pursuit ends in Baton Rouge after woman shoplifts from Gonzales Walmart

Thursday, September 13 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: Jordan Whittington

BATON ROUGE - A police pursuit that began in Ascension Parish ended on Interstate 10 in Baton Rouge Thursday night.

According to the Gonzales Police Department, a woman was suspected of shoplifting from a Walmart in Gonzales when police initiated a pursuit.

The high speed chase crossed over the East Baton Rouge Parish line and Louisiana State Troopers took over the pursuit, which ended westbound on I-10 at College Drive around 8:45 p.m.

Police say the suspect is in custody and charges have been filed.

