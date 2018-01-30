39°
Police: Prostitution, drug sales, 'lewd acts' at strip clubs

Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS - New Orleans police and a state official say investigators found evidence of prostitution, drug sales or "lewd acts" at several French Quarter strip clubs that have been raided over the past two weeks.
  
The head of Louisiana's Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control, Juana Lombard, said at a news conference Monday that prostitution was going on at most of the eight clubs on or near Bourbon Street, and drug sales at four.
  
Police Superintendent Michael Harrison says the investigation's target wasn't prostitutes but human traffickers though no one's been charged with human trafficking so far.
  
Lombard says her agency suspended the clubs' liquor licenses, pending hearings next month to determine if they get those back.
  
Seven clubs didn't answer phones or respond to messages and the eighth had no comment.
