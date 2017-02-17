Police presence will remain unchanged for weekend downtown events

BATON ROUGE - The parades will roll on this weekend in Baton Rouge without an increased police presence, despite a violent week across the city.



Thousands of people will be downtown this weekend as huge parades roll through the streets. Downtown business owners said they are not concerned, because they will have their own security.



Crews at the Draft House on Third Street spent Friday getting ready for a huge crowd of customers looking to have fun.



"It means a whole lot of stress for this guy," manager Kyle Evans said.



While he's worried about being busy, he's not concerned about being unsafe.



"I think the cops do a really good job for the most part," Evans said. "They are always here patrolling, walking around."



Police do put extra duty officers on the streets for big events downtown. A BRPD spokesperson says there are no plans to increase their patrol.



"We have security at all these bars, even the one's that aren't ours. They have security guards as well."



They say Mardi Gras is Louisiana culture, and party people shouldn't have to worry about crime.



"Carnival season is kind of in the blood of everyone in this area. In the state, if you will, and that one thing that kind of brings everybody together."



Events start Saturday at noon with a beer festival at the Raising Cane's River Center. The Krewe of Mystique rolls at 2 p.m., and the Krewe of Artimis begins at 7 p.m.