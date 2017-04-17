Police: Pharmacy employee in Thibodaux arrested for stealing medicine

THIBODAUX – A woman was arrested after police say she stole medicine from the pharmacy she was an employee of in Thibodaux.

The Thibodaux Police Department arrested 20-year-old Cammie Michelle Seago for theft of goods and distribution of oxycodone.

On Thursday, April 13 around 12:30 p.m. Seago used her security access to steal 100 oxycodone pills from the pharmacy she worked at, located in the 1700 block of Canal Boulevard in Thibodaux. According to police, Seago accessed the secured pharmacy area during working hours and then met someone at the back door where she gave the pills to them.

Seago confessed while being questioned, according to police.

Seago was arrested on the above charges and transported to the Lafourche Parish Detention Center. She was released after posting an $11,000 bond. The case is still being investigated.