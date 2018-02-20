Police patrols back at Baker city schools

BAKER- Police are on patrol at Baker School campuses for the first time in months.

The decision to bring officers back on the schools campuses came after the recent tragedy in Florida. Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn says schools are now a part of the daytime officer's routine patrols.

"We're going to walk the halls, and I told them if they have time they could stop and eat lunch with the kids in the cafeteria and check in with the office," says Chief Carl Dunn.

In September, the Baker School Board voted down an option to put school resource officers at campuses. The decision came from the the lack of funding and the board said principals felt like the officers weren't needed at that time.

Tuesday, two police units were outside of the building and a officer spent time walking around the Baker High.

Superintendent Dr. Herman Brister says he's appreciative of the police department's volunteer efforts and says everyone is on the same page in regard to school safety and protecting the students.

The school system plans to revisit the budget at the end of June 2018.