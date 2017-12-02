50°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police: One wounded in reported shooting on Plank Rd.

4 hours 15 minutes 42 seconds ago Saturday, December 02 2017 Dec 2, 2017 December 02, 2017 7:36 PM December 02, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Authorities say at least one person was wounded after a reported shooting Saturday on Plank Road.  

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers responded to a shooting Saturday evening on Plank Rd. near Chippewa Street.

Officials say upon police arrival, no victim was found at the scene. Later in the evening, a male victim arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound. Police believe the man was involved in the Plank Rd. shooting.

Authorities say the wounded ,man was the victim of a robbery.

The injuries were non-life-threatening.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days