Police: One hospitalized after being shot by pellet gun in Baker

BAKER - Police say one person was hospitalized after being shot by a pellet gun on Shilo Street.

The incident occured around 1:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Shilo Street.

According to Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn, one victim was taken to the hospital with a possible gunshot wound to the back. But he says it was later revealed that the victim was shot by a pellet gun, not a real firearm.

Police say the confusion was caused by conflicting witness reports of gunshots in the area.