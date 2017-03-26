82°
Police: One hospitalized after being shot by pellet gun in Baker
BAKER - Police say one person was hospitalized after being shot by a pellet gun on Shilo Street.
The incident occured around 1:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Shilo Street.
According to Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn, one victim was taken to the hospital with a possible gunshot wound to the back. But he says it was later revealed that the victim was shot by a pellet gun, not a real firearm.
Police say the confusion was caused by conflicting witness reports of gunshots in the area.