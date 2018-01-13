32°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Police: one dead after fatal crash on Winbourne Avenue Friday

Friday, January 12 2018
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Johnston von Springer

BATON ROUGE - Authorities say one person is dead after a fatal accident on Winbourne Avenue Friday afternoon.

The incident was reported around 1:00 p.m. in the 5500 block of Winbourne Avenue. Police say a 2007 Jeep Wrangler and 2003 Ford Taurus collided at a green light.

The driver of the Ford, 67-year-old Oliver Perry, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, according to BRPD.

Authorities say a passenger in the Ford was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Jeep was not injured in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.

