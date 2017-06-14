Police official IDs UPS warehouse shooter

84°
38 minutes 26 seconds ago June 14, 2017 Jun 14, 2017 Wednesday, June 14 2017 June 14, 2017 7:44 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO - A San Francisco police department official has identified the gunman who opened fire at a UPS warehouse in the city as Jimmy Lam.
  
The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
  
The official said Lam is from San Francisco, but had no immediate details on his background. The official noted the name is a common one in the San Francisco Bay Area, so finding information about the correct Jimmy Lam required significant record searches.
  
Police say the gunman shot and killed three people and wounded two others before taking his own life.

