Police officers suspended, accused of being paid while home

BATON ROUGE (AP) - A newspaper's public records request reveals that two Louisiana police officers have been suspended and demoted, accused of taking pay for hours when they were home and not working.

The Advocate says Baton Rouge Police disciplinary letters show that Patrick Martinez Jr. was suspended for 90 days and Jaime Strahan for 80, and each was demoted from sergeant to officer.

The letters state that each was paid for many hours when GPS readings showed their squad cars at their homes in another parish.

Each signed a disciplinary letter and later filed an appeal denying the allegations. The Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board says both appeals have been withdrawn.

The newspaper says it could not reach either officer or the attorney who filed the appeals.