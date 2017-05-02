71°
Police officers shot in Chicago Tuesday night
CHICAGO - Two Chicago Police officers were shot in an area known as the "Back of Yards" Tuesday night.
The shooting happened southwest of downtown. WLS TV reported the two officers were shot during an encounter and taken to a hospital in serious condition.
More specific information was not released.
