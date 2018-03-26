81°
Police officer seriously hurt in crash on Scenic Highway

BATON ROUGE - Authorities say a police officer is seriously hurt after a crash involving a motorcycle Monday afternoon.

The incident was reported sometime around 12:30 p.m. on Scenic Highway near Huron Street. Authorities say a Baton Rouge police officer was taken from the scene in serious condition. BRPD says the officer's injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

The officer was reportedly riding a motorcycle at the time of the crash, which appears to have involved a truck as well.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

