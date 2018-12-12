54°
Police officer on patrol in Florida killed in ATV crash

Wednesday, December 12 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: CBS Miami
MIAMI (AP) - Authorities say a Florida police officer is dead following an all-terrain vehicle crash.
  
Miami-Dade police say the officer was patrolling an area near a canal Wednesday afternoon when he hit a tree.
  
Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez says officers had been in the area west of Cutler Bay following nuisance and theft complaints by residents. Police say the officer had been called to an enforcement action just before the crash.
  
Perez says the crash is being investigated.
  
The officer's name wasn't immediately released because officials were still trying to notify members of his family.

