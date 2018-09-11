Police: Officer loses control of cruiser, causes fatal wreck

79°
Tuesday, September 11 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
MONTGOMERY, La. (AP) - Alabama authorities say a police officer was driving down a highway Grant Parish in Louisiana when he lost control of his vehicle and caused a wreck, killing himself and another man.

KALB-TV cites Louisiana State Police as saying 24-year-old Alabama police Officer Kirt R. Ricks III lost control of his cruiser Friday night. Police say he crashed into a pickup truck driven by 65-year-old Gary W. Pinder.

Police say the men weren't wearing seatbelts and were pronounced dead at the scene. Police say Pinder's passenger, 58-year-old Robert L. Carter, also wasn't wearing his seatbelt.

Carter suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital. Police say the crash remains under investigation and toxicology tests are pending.

