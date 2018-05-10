76°
Police officer helps snapping turtle cross road

By: Associated Press

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) - A police officer in New Jersey took no chances when he helped a snapping turtle safely cross a road.

In a video posted on the Hamilton Township Police Facebook page, the officer is seen using a shield to protect himself from the turtle's fierce bite. The turtle lunged at the shield several times.

The department, in Atlantic County, says it isn't sure the shield was meant to be utilized for that purpose.

