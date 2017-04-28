Police officer facing arrest in case involving sheriff's son

BAKER - The WBRZ Investigative Unit has learned the son of East Baton Rouge Sheriff Sid Gautreaux has been issued a misdemeanor citation for illegal discharge of a firearm following a shooting incident outside the Baker Walmart April 14.



Benjamin Gautreaux, another adult and a minor were cited.



Sources tell WBRZ a Baker Police sergeant will also be arrested for malfeasance in office and obstruction of justice for allegedly trying to cover up details of the shooting.



Baton Rouge Judge Mike Erwin signed a warrant for the officer's arrest, but Baker Police would not release the officer's name ahead of his arrest.



According to police, Baker PD responded to a shots fired call at a Walmart in Baker on April 14. They arrived on scene to discover a window had been shot out.



Sources say Gautreaux was allegedly shooting a gun in his backyard during target practice, unaware bullets were flying toward the Walmart.



This is a developing story. Check back to WBRZ.com for updates.