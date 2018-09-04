Police officer accused of punching softball umpire

76°
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: The Town Talk

MONROE, La. (AP) - A police officer in Louisiana is accused of attacking an umpire at a University of Louisiana at Monroe softball game.

News outlets report 45-year-old Pineville police Sgt. Edric Smith is charged with battery of a school or recreation athletic contest official. An arrest affidavit says Smith was at the university Saturday to coach a softball game in which his daughter was playing.

The affidavit says Smith told police the umpire had threatened his daughter. It says the umpire told police Smith grabbed him and punched him in the face repeatedly. It says Smith admitted to the attack. Pineville police Chief Don Weatherford said Monday that the department is conducting an internal investigation.

