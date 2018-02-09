67°
Police seeking suspect vehicle after deadly hit-and-run in Ascension Parish

Friday, February 09 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

SORRENTO - State police are investigating an apparent hit-and-run crash in Ascension Parish Friday afternoon.

Police were called to Airline Highway near the I-10 overpass in Sorrento around 4 p.m. Authorities say a body was discovered at the scene.

According to police, it appears the person was killed in a hit-and-run.

Police say they're looking for a brownish gold Toyota Camry or Corolla with damage to front right end and possible damage to the headlight turn signal. It's likely missing passenger side mirror as well.

The incident is still under investigation.

