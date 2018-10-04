Police: No sign of foul play in Baton Rouge woman's Lake Pontchartrain drowning

NEW ORLEANS - Police say there's no evidence of a crime in the death of a Baton Rouge woman who apparently fell off a boat and drowned in Lake Pontchartrain.

The body of 32-year-old Sadie Thibodeaux was recovered in August, two days after the sailboat she had been riding on was found drifting in the lake. The man she was riding with, Michael Lee Farley, was found alive within a day of the boat being discovered.

Thibodeaux's body was later recovered and positively identified by the coroner's office. Thibodeaux's disappearance prompted an investigation into the incident by New Orleans police.

On Thursday, the coroner confirmed Thibodeaux died of asphyxia caused by drowning. Furthermore, police now say they found no evidence of foul play in her death.

The original story on her disappearance can be found here.