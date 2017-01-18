Police: No plans to arrest man for fatal shooting at Slidell-area home

(Photo: WWLTV)

SLIDELL - St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith says investigators don't plan to arrest a 24-year-old Slidell man who shot and killed another man outside his house.



He says results of the autopsy on 22-year-old Seth Flores back up Shane Hicks' statement that he was protecting himself from a man who rushed him and backed him up against his front door.



Detectives learned that Flores' girlfriend had called 911 about 10 minutes earlier, because he had attacked her and her mother. The girlfriend told investigators she thought that he'd taken too much of a cold medicine. Coroner Charles Preston says that medicine can cause hallucinations.



Smith says the district attorney's office will decide whether to prosecute Hicks.